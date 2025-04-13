Rory McIlroy captures the Masters in thrilling playoff and completes Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy has finally won the Masters, dramatically completing the career Grand Slam.

McIlroy needed a playoff to beat Justin Rose after a bogey on the 18th hole dropped him into a tie at 11-under par. In the sudden-death playoff, he birdied the 18th after Rose missed his own birdie attempt.

After sinking the winning putt, the Northern Irishman threw his putter in the air and dropped to his knees in celebration.

Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after winning in a playoff against Justin Rose after the final round at the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga.

The 35-year-old has been chasing the elusive green jacket for more than a decade. He won his first major at age 22 at the U.S. Open. He now joins an elite group of players — including Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods — to win all four major championships.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.