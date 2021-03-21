Roberto Diaz takes the lead at Chitimacha Louisiana Open

Roberto Diaz and Peter Uihlein reached 8-under to share the lead after the second round, leaving all eyes on them as they entered day three of the Korn Ferry Tour.

Friday Diaz's three-putt bogey was the only thing separating him from sitting at the top spot.

“I worked on my pace in the putting green, and I got the speed right. I feel like I’m just tying them to the hole right. I feel like the hole gets bigger" said Diaz.

A few adjustments put Diaz ahead of Uihlein by two strokes Saturday, locking him in as the number one on the leaderboard.

"Today, I was able to fade some wedges. I feel that I was able to aim left of the pin and just let it fall right. That’s when my game is in control. When I’m able to do that, I think I’m capable of hitting every golf shot.”

When it comes to his biggest threat in this weekend's tournament, he says this isn't their first time going against each other.

“You know he’s a great player, he has one of the best short games I’ve ever seen, and it’s fun. It’s a lot of fun to be out there. He makes a birdie, and I have to tup it. I mean, I’m up for the challenge.”

Diaz is familiar with more than just his competition. He knows what it's like to be in the final round. The 34-year-old veteran has named runner up three times, and his career 112 starts has yet to pull out a win.

“I put so much pressure on myself that I never actually performed to the level that I could because I always felt nervous. I mean, the last three days, I never had an ounce of nerves, and I'm enjoying it."