Revisiting history: A former Tiger from the 1956 team relives the last time Opelousas played for a title

The game of football has evolved every year. For former Opelousas Tiger Robert Dchachere, who was on the 1956 team, the physicality has changed a lot from back then.

“There is no comparison these guys now," said Dchachere. ”I don’t know if I can stand up to that because them people are kind of mean.”

Current Tigers running back D’shaun Ford carries the load for them on offense but back then, there was a guy named Randy Brown. He was quite the athlete himself.

“He made all south and he was one of the fastest guys in the Parish,” said Dchachere. “It didn’t matter if you were his teammate or not he would run right into you.”

The New Orleans Saints were established in 1966, so going to the dome for a state title game wasn’t an option. Dchachere traveled to other high school stadiums for a chance to be crowned as the best in the state.

We got to different schools,” said Dchachere. “We went to play in New Iberia for the semifinals, and the state title we would go to Deridder.”

The 1956 and the 2023 Opelousas teams are kind of similar. The Tigers were underdogs beating West Feliciana, Lutcher, and top-seeded North Desto. The 1956 team was an underdog mainly because of their size. Dchachere said the belief in one another will be the defining factor for them to win the championship.

“Before every race the guy that thinks he will win usually does,” said Dchachere.” It's not about the biggest or fastest, it’s about the guy having determination before the first step is taken.”

The Championship game between Opelousas and Cecila is on Friday at noon.



