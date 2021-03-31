Redick airs out grievance with New Orleans Pelicans

After being traded to the Dallas Mavericks, guard JJ Redick didn't mince words, angling frustration towards the New Orleans Pelicans, saying "I don't think you're going to get honesty from that front office."

The former Pelican said on his weekly podcast "The Old Man and the Tree" that he requested a trade in November in hopes to get closer to his family in Brooklyn. Redick said COVID restrictions at his son's school wouldn't allow his family to visit New Orleans without a one-week quarantine. You can see the full segment below. In it Redick said David Griffin, the Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations, promised if he came back to New Orleans for a month before the season and still wanted to leave, they'd honor his request to trade him up north or buy him out, neither came true as the team wound up shipping him to Dallas at the trade deadline instead.

"Truthfully -- and it's hard for me to admit this -- I think I was a little naive in thinking that because I was in year 15, and I had at least attempted to do things right throughout my career and I honored my end of the bargain," he said. "But in terms of this front office, yeah, it's not something where I would expect certainly the agents that worked on this with me to ever trust that front office again."

Redick stressed his displeasure had nothing to do with the Dallas Mavericks as a team, only in New Orleans' failure to honor its word.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel