Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26

The Baltimore Ravens released a statement Wednesday on the passing of Jaylon Ferguson.

Ferguson was an outside linebacker with the Ravens preparing for his fourth season with the team.

"We are profoundly saddened by the passing of Jaylon Ferguson," the Ravens said in a statement. "He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

Jaylon Ferguson of Zackary, Louisiana, passed away Tuesday night at the age of 26.