Ragin’ Cajuns build early momentum on the gridiron with 2027 recruiting class

LAFAYETTE — The 2027 recruiting class for the Ragin’ Cajuns is still in its early stages, but momentum is already building under head coach Michael Desormeaux

Avoyelles defensive lineman Kobe Smith, Ferriday wide receiver Rob Taylor, Shadow Creek tight end Bryce Coleman and West Brook quarterback Tam Anderson have all given verbal commitments to suit up in the vermilion and white, giving Louisiana an early boost in its 2027 recruiting class.

From Louisiana to Texas, UL is keeping its recruiting focus close to home as the class begins to take shape ahead of the December signing period.

Each player received offers within the first two months of 2026 and made their decisions more than six months before signing day, signaling an early push to lock in key talent.

According to Jerit Roser of Louisiana vs. All Y’all, each prospect brings a unique skill set that could translate quickly at the next level.

“The Cajuns do a nice job of identifying guys that can play at that level, but aren’t necessarily the marquee, high-profile names,” Roser said. “They’re athletic, productive, and still developing and they’ve got a lot of their best football ahead of them.”

With months still remaining before signing day, Louisiana’s 2027 class is off to an early and steady start, with multiple commitments already shaping the future in Lafayette.

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