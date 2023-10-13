Princess and Volleyball: Rebels hope their theme for the year make a championship run

Teurlings Catholic Volleyball is one of the top teams in the area. They’re in the top 10 in the division two rankings this year.

Head coach Terry Herbert said their winning ways were built in the off-season. Every summer the team goes away for team bonding.

“It has always been a tradition,” said Herbert. “We have a theme for the year my wife and I used to pick the quote for the year, now I just leave it to my seniors.”

This year, the Rebels chose a theme from Princess and the Frog, a classic movie that draws from New Orleans culture. The quote they used from the movie is “Dig a little deeper”.

“We had a couple of different ones from the movie but this one stuck out the most to us,” said Kenley Nonato. “We thought the girls could apply this saying on and off the court.”

The underclassmen enjoyed the quote when it was presented because it felt like a new beginning.

“The theme in the past always implicated something new but this one is something we can build off of,” said Brooklyn Blanchard.

The Rebels hope for their close-knit bond to dig their way to a championship run.

