Potgieter keeps rolling at NCAA Championship

CARLSBAD, Ca. — Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Golf senior standout Malan Potgieter continued the nation’s most impressive collegiate golf streak and moved into position for a potential run at a national championship here Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships.

Potgieter posted his second straight four-under-par 68 score over the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa layout and stands tied for second in the 156-player field, two strokes out of the lead with two stroke-play rounds remaining.

The senior from Kirkwood, South Africa, also went bogey-free for the second straight day over the 7,538-yard par-72 track, making it five straight rounds in NCAA competition without a bogey.

Potgieter had played three bogey-free rounds last week in sharing medalist honors in the Athens (Ga.) Regional and advancing to the national championships.

“He’s very much in control of his game and it’s very impressive to watch,” said Ragin’ Cajuns head coach Theo Sliman after a round in which the senior missed only one green and never had a par putt longer than six feet. “Especially on the stage he’s been on the last two events … NCAA regionals and nationals aren’t your local ranch putt-putt. It’s big boy golf, and he’s playing with tremendous patience and tremendous maturity.”

Potgieter has now gone 90 holes in NCAA competition without a bogey, and has a stretch of 91 bogey-free holes dating back to the final hole of the Sun Belt Conference championships. He was the only player in the country out of 450 collegians to go without a bogey in the six NCAA Regionals combined, and he is the only player bogey-free through two rounds in the 156-player national championships.

“I’m hitting a lot of greens and most of the fairways,” Potgieter said. “Today I felt I could have made a few more putts … I was four (under) and I could have easily been six, seven, eight under. I was really consistent and never really in any trouble.”

Starting on No. 10, the senior birdied his second hole of the day at the par-four 11th, and added another back-side birdie at the 491-yard par-four 17th for the second straight day to make the turn at two-under. He had his second par-three birdie at the 190-yard third hole and got to four-under with a long birdie on his final hole, the par-four ninth.

“None of the putts were very long, except on the ninth hole,” Potgieter said. “That was a really good putt, a 20-footer that was really breaking. The one on 17 was probably 12, 13 feet, the other two were short putts. I missed only the one green on my first hole (10th), hit it in the fescue on the right but was able to hack it out and save par. My longest par putt was maybe six feet.”

Potgieter is tied with Alabama’s William Jennings – one of his playing partners in the first two rounds and in one of the individual threesomes again Sunday at 10:42 a.m. (CDT) – with both players two strokes back of Arizona’s Filip Jakubcik, who had Saturday’s low round at six-under 66 and is at 10-under for the tournament. Connor Williams of Arizona State, Josiah Gilbert of Auburn and Jon Ed Steed of Vanderbilt are tied for third at seven-under-par.

Top-ranked Auburn leads the team chase after a 16-under 272 for its second round and a 20-under 556 two-round total, eight shots ahead of third-ranked Texas and Vanderbilt both at 12-under.

Potgieter said he did think about the bogey-free streak during Saturday’s second round.

“When I’m over a putt I think about it,” he said, “But I think it helps me focus more on making the par putt. I’m not really playing any differently than normal. It would be nice if I got the putter rolling better and make a few more putts. The rest of the game’s good.”

A third round of stroke play is scheduled for Sunday. After completion of the Sunday round, the top 15 teams from the 30-team field and the top nine individuals not on an advancing team will play a final stroke-play round Monday to determine the individual champion and the eight teams that will advance to match play competition.

“He’s really showing his golf IQ and his maturity and patience,” Sliman said. “There’s a lot of younger players here that you see struggling with their emotions, and you don’t see that in him.

“It’s the kind of maturity that you see on the PGA Tour, and that’s the kind of patience you have to have to play these 72-hole events.”

NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS

May 29, 2026, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa (7,538 yards, par 72), Carlsbad, Calif.

SECOND DAY RESULTS



TEAM SCORES

1.Auburn 284-272—556 (-20); T2. Texas 287-277—564 (-12); T2. Vanderbilt 287-277—564 (-12); T4. UCLA 280-289—569 (-7); T4. Oklahoma State 295-274—569 (-7); T6. Virginia 288-284—572 (-4); T6. Arizona 287-285—572 (-4); T6. Duke 286-286—572 (-4); T9. Pepperdine 285-290—575 (-1); T9. North Carolina 287-288—575 (-1); 11. Oklahoma 292-284—576 (even); T12. Stanford 291-286—577 (+1); T12. San Diego 286-291—577 (+1); 14. Chattanooga 294-284—578 (+2); 15. Tennessee 292-287—579 (+3); 16. Florida 291-290—581 (+5); 17. Arkansas State 295-287—582 (+6); 18. Georgia 292-291—583 (+7); 19. Arizona State 291-293—584 (+8); T20. Arkansas 288-298—586 (+10); T20. Brigham Young 296-290—586 (+10); 22. Texas A&M 299-289—588 (+12); 23. Louisville 294-296—590 (+14); 24. Purdue 296-295—591 (+15); 25. Mississippi State 298-294—592 (+16); 26. Memphis 301-294—595 (+19); T27. LSU 303-293—596 (+20); T27. Ole Miss 303-293—596 (+20); 29. Southern California 297-300—597 (+21); 30. Florida State 307-292—599 (+23).

INDIVIDUAL TOP 10

1.Filip Jakubcik, Arizona, 68-66—134 (-10); T2. Malan Potgieter, Louisiana, 68-68—136 (-8); T2. William Jennings, Alabama, 66-70—136 (-8); T4. Connor Williams, Arizona State, 66-71—137 (-7); T4. Josiah Gilbert, Auburn 70-67—137 (-7); T4. Jon Ed Steed, Vanderbilt, 70-67—137 (-7); T7. Jackson Koivun, Auburn, 70-68—138 (-6); T7. Will Hartman, Vanderbilt, 70-68—138 (-6); T9. Eric Lee, Oklahoma State 72-67—139 (-5); T9. Kihei Akina, Brigham Young, 69-70—139 (-5); T9. Baylor Larrabee, UCLA, 67-72—139 (-5); T9. Thomas Schmidt, Arkansas State, 72-67—139 (-5).

