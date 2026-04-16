Plans for ICE at World Cup games draws scrutiny as Trump Administration prepares to host

Representatives from the Trump administration are briefing lawmakers about plans to secure the World Cup, now under two months away.

During a hearing on Capitol Hill, we heard senators being told that these high profile games will be secure and that they want to make it easy for international fans to get visas to come to the U.S. for the games.

Commerce Department officials told senators that the more people who visit, the better. Eleven cities stand to benefit from a huge economic windfall, with as many as 10 million fans coming to see World Cup games.

But there have been questions about whether ICE will be at the games conducting immigration enforcement.

"I am very concerned that because of statements made by the president and actions taken by the Trump administration, that we're going to be discouraging soccer fans from coming to games here," said Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD).

"There are many efforts being in place to ensure ease of travel and that people who want to come to the World Cup can come here, get the visa," said Robert O'Leary, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Travel and Tourism at the Department of Commerce.

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In February, the acting ICE director said that ICE would be on hand at these World Cup games in a security capacity but did not give more details.

Scripps News has reached out again to the White House to ask for that today, and they still aren't commenting on exactly what ICE is going to be doing at World Cup matches.

The New York Times is reporting that top FIFA leadership is considering asking President Trump to have a total moratorium on ICE raids during the World Cup.

President Trump enjoys a friendly relationship with FIFA's president, who presented him months ago with the first ever FIFA Peace Prize.