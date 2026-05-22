Perseverance shapes final chapter of UL sprinter Caemon Scott

LAFAYETTE, La — Fifth-year senior sprinter Caemon Scott has built one of the more decorated sprint careers in recent Louisiana track and field history.

With a personal-best 46.38 in the 400-meter, 21.21 in the 200 and 10.85 in the 100, Scott enters his final collegiate meet on May 27 reflecting on a journey defined by perseverance.

“The first thing that comes to mind is perseverance,” Scott said. “When I came to UL, I only saw myself as a track athlete. I faced a lot of adversities while I was here.”

After a breakout freshman season that included a personal-best in the 400, Scott’s career took a difficult turn during his sophomore year after suffering a major hamstring injury.

“I come back my sophomore year immediately tearing my hamstring off the tendon, and that threw a whole derailment into my track space,” Scott said.

While recovering from injury, Scott found purpose away from the track through community service and student-led organizations.

“The community side of things has boosted what I wanted to do on the track,” Scott said. “Whether it be the amount of community service I’ve done, starting a mental health week at my institution, or starting a scholarship at UL called the ‘You Are Not Alone Award,’ I’ve literally just tried to show up and be a bright spot.”

Even through injuries, Scott continued contributing on the track, helping Louisiana set school records in the 4x100 relay while qualifying for the NCAA East Regionals.

“I just put my head down, relied on God, and He rewarded me,” Scott said. “All the experiences I had from sophomore year, it really built me.”

Scott and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns track and field team will compete at the NCAA East Regionals beginning May 27.

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