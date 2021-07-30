Pelicans getting Virginia's Trey Murphy III with No. 17 pick

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The New Orleans Pelicans have added No. 17 overall NBA draft choice Trey Murphy III to their rookie class. Memphis formally made the selection of the Virginia swing player for New Orleans as part of a previously agreed trade. Murphy played one season at Virginia after transferring from Rice. He averaged 11.3 points per game for the Cavaliers last season while shooting 50.3% overall. The Pelicans had multiple picks in the second round. At 35th overall, they took Alabama forward Herbert Jones, the Southeastern Conference player of the year and defensive player of the year.

