Pelicans fire Van Gundy after one season in New Orleans

Tony Avelar/AP
New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy yells to his players during the first half against the Golden State Warriors in an NBA basketball game on Friday, May 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Posted at 5:21 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 18:21:43-04

New Orleans Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin says Stan Van Gundy is out as coach following just one season at the helm. Van Gundy was hired last October about two months before the start of a pandemic-delayed and shortened season. He coached a Pelicans squad led by All-Star Zion Williamson to a 31-41 record and New Orleans missed the playoffs. The move means Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin will be hiring his second coach in as many season after firing Alvin Gentry last summer.

