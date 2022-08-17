Pelicans announce 2022-23 regular season schedule

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today their 2022-23 regular season schedule presented by SeatGeek. The Pelicans will open the regular season with a two-game road trip beginning with an away contest against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, October 19, and then traveling to play the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, Oct. 21. The Pelicans return to New Orleans to make their Smoothie King Center debut on Sunday, Oct. 23 against the Utah Jazz.

The Pelicans will be featured on national television 18 times during the 2022-23 campaign. ESPN is scheduled to broadcast five Pelicans games – at Phoenix (Oct. 28), vs. Cleveland (Feb. 10), at L.A. Lakers (Feb. 15), at Portland (Mar. 1), and vs. Dallas (Mar. 8). TNT will broadcast six Pelicans contests – vs. Dallas (Oct. 25), vs. Memphis (Nov.15), at Denver (Jan. 31), vs. Atlanta (Feb. 7), at Golden State (Mar. 28), and at Denver (Mar. 30). NBA TV will televise seven Pelicans games – vs. Houston (Nov. 12), vs. Golden State (Nov. 21), at Memphis (Nov. 25), at Phoenix (Dec. 17), at Milwaukee (Jan. 29), at Sacramento (Mar. 6), and at LA Clippers (Mar. 25).

Seventeen of the Pelicans’ 41 home games at the Smoothie King Center will be played on Friday (7), Saturday (5), or Sunday (5).

All home games are scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m., with the exception of four nationally televised games which will tip off at 6:30 p.m. (Oct. 25 vs. Dallas; Nov. 15 vs. Memphis; Feb. 7 vs. Atlanta; Mar. 8 vs. Dallas); a nationally televised contest set to tip-off at 9:00 p.m. (Feb. 10 vs. Cleveland); two Sunday contests tipping off at 2:30 p.m. (Dec. 4 vs. Denver; Dec. 11 vs. Phoenix); three Sunday contents at 6:00 p.m. (Oct. 23 vs. Utah; Feb. 5 vs. Sacramento; Mar. 12 vs. Portland); three Saturday night games at 7:30 p.m. (Nov. 12 vs. Houston; Mar. 11 vs. Oklahoma City; Apr. 1 vs. LA Clippers); and five Friday night games scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (Nov. 4 vs. Golden State; Nov. 18 vs. Boston; Dec. 9 vs. Phoenix; Dec. 30 vs. Philadelphia; Jan. 6 vs. Brooklyn).

New Orleans’ longest homestand is a six-game stretch from Nov. 10-21 when the team hosts Portland, Houston, Memphis, Chicago, Boston, and Golden State. The Pelicans’ longest road trip stretches from Jan. 7-16 when the team travels to Dallas, Washington, Boston, Detroit, and Cleveland. The Pelicans will play Western Conference opponents four times each (2 home, 2 away), with the exception of LA Clippers (1 home, 2 away), Minnesota (2 home, 1 away), Sacramento (2 home, 1 away), and Utah (1 home, 2 away). New Orleans will play Eastern Conference opponents twice each (1 home, 1 away).

