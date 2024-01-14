Pam Kaminski helps kids and adults reach their dreams on ice

Over at Planet Ice, you can learn how to skate whether it’s for fun or competitively. The sport may be different because it's not on a field or court, but the conditioning is like other sports.

“When it comes to conditioning football, soccer, and other sports are no different from figure skating,” said Pam Kaminski. “The things we do like yoga, ballet, and plyometrics to name a few workouts are the same as other sports.”

Pam Kaminski used to train the UL hockey team. Now she helps train kids and adults. Most of the youth that skate in the competitions finish amongst the best once they get the nerves out.

“Sometimes you get one skater that’s nervous because it's their first time,” said Kaminski. “Once the nerves are out, we usually finish with someone placing in the top three.”

It's not always about finishing first or last some people participate in a sport to find confidence in themselves.

“I think the more we do competitions the better we get,” said Sophia Goings. “I also feel like ice skating makes me comfortable talking in front of a large crowd.”

Although they are still learning the technique some say they have a future on ice.

“I want to continue skating,” said Goings. “It’s like skating will never get boring to me.”