Opening day turns sour as Missouri State beats Louisiana at Russo Park

LAFAYETTE, La.— Missouri State used timely power at the plate and six shutout innings on the mound to defeat Louisiana 8–2 on Friday night in the season opener for both teams at Russo Park.

The Bears struck early in the first inning when Taeg Gollert doubled in a run to give Missouri State a 1–0 lead. Louisiana starter Ty Roman, a junior college transfer, worked out of trouble by striking out a batter with the bases loaded to limit the damage.

Missouri State starter Michael Yusypchuk kept the Ragin’ Cajuns off the scoreboard through six innings, scattering hits and stranding runners while maintaining the early advantage.

The Bears added to the lead in the fifth inning when Charlie Carter hit a solo home run to make it 2–0. Missouri State extended the margin later with solo homers from Caden Bogenpohl and Bobby Atkinson, pushing the lead to 4–0.

Louisiana broke through in the eighth inning. Colt Brown delivered an RBI double for the Cajuns’ first runs of the season, marking the first collegiate hit and RBI of his career and cutting the deficit to 4–2.

Missouri State responded in the ninth inning with four runs. Walks and a hit batter forced in runs before Gollert drove in two more to cap his three-RBI night and extend the lead to 8–2.

Louisiana will look to even the series in game two as coach Matt Deggs and the Ragin’ Cajuns aim to bounce back, while Missouri State opened the season with a strong road win.

