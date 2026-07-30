Opening ceremony for USSSA National championship

LAFAYETTE, La. — The USSSA National All-State Championship opened Wednesday night in Lafayette, drawing elite youth baseball players from across the country to compete for a national title. Teams representing states from Alabama to Wisconsin are participating in the tournament, held at Cajun Field.

The event opened with an Olympic-style parade of states as family and friends filled the stadium. New York Yankees legend Ron Guidry threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Guidry said the tournament brought back personal memories of his own start in the game.

"These days are special," Guidry said. "I remember I was in the same situation those kids are. At one point in time in my life, I remember starting at 6 or 7 years old, doing the same thing that they were doing. You just want them to try hard. Today's game, they play almost all year long, kids just take care of yourself and be careful and do the right things."

Competition continues Thursday through Sunday, with championships held across each age range.

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