Team USA introduced at 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

The Opening Ceremonies for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing are underway amid strict COVID-19 protocols and a diplomatic boycott from several countries, including the U.S.

The ceremonies got underway around 6:30 a.m. ET in Beijing. The ceremony opened with the national anthem of the People's Republic of China and a ceremony meant to show unity among China's ethnic groups.

Late last year, the Biden Administration announced it would not send top officials to Beijing for the Olympics, citing China's "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses."

China's abuse of Muslim people in the northwest territory of Xinjiang are well documented.

During the Summer Olympics in Tokyo last summer, First Lady Jill Biden was among the White House officials who made the trip.

Friday's Opening Ceremony also featured the "parade of nations," where athletes representing all the nations of countries competing in the games will file into the stadium. Team U.S.A. entered the stadium just before 8 a.m. ET.

Following the parade, China will light the Olympic torch, officially opening the Games.

The 2022 Winter Games are being held under strict social distancing protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Athletes and media members are severely restricted in their movements when not at events.