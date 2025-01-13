Opelousas Tigers Star D'Shaun Ford Shines on National Stage

Opelousas Tigers running back D'Shaun Ford has made waves as one of the nation's best high school ball carriers. Ford's remarkable skills on the field earned him a spot as one of the top 40 running backs in the country, an achievement that secured him an invitation to the prestigious High School All-American Football Game.

It was at this event that Ford made his long-awaited college commitment to the University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM), bringing joy and pride to his family.

"That's something I dreamed about doing," said his father, Jonathan Ford. "But seeing my son do it was exciting."

Ford's talent and leadership stood out not only on the field, but also in representing his home state of Louisiana. Among the 106 players on the All-American roster, Ford was the only Louisiana native, and he took it upon himself to share the rich culture of his state with his teammates.

"They told me that they never had rabbit or turtle, and I was shocked," Ford said with a laugh. "They also asked me about crawfish, and I told them, 'I can bring some to you one day.'”

Beyond football, D'Shaun's journey has been one of inspiration for his family, particularly his younger brother, Jonathan Ford Jr.

"He wants me to succeed as much as him," said Jonathan Jr. "When I see him do something around the house, I want to do it as well."

As Ford prepares to take the next step in his football career at ULM, just two and a half hours from home, his family reflects on his journey.

"I understand that my kids are growing up and they are becoming men," said his mother, Pauline Washington. "I want them to be able to go out and experience the world."

