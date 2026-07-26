NEW ORLEANS — Opelousas native Wyatt “Wyo” Fontenot won gold in Moto X Best Whip at the 2026 X Games New Orleans inside the Caesars Superdome on July 24. It’s the first X Games gold of his career after he previously earned bronze at X Games Sacramento earlier this summer.

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