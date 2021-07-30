Watch
US women's soccer team advances to semifinals after defeating the Netherlands

Kiichiro Sato/AP
United States' Megan Rapinoe scores the winning goal against Netherlands in a penalty shootout during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Posted at 9:06 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 10:36:27-04

TOKYO — The U.S. women’s soccer team has kept its Olympic medal hopes alive by defeating the Netherlands in the quarterfinals in Tokyo.

After the regular game finished in a 2-2 draw, the Americans beat the Dutch 4-2 in penalty kicks on Friday.

Star forward Megan Rapinoe scored the winning goal in the shootout before her teammates stormed the field in celebration.

Before that, U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher stopped Vivianne Miedema’s opening attempt in the shootout, as well as saved a shot from Aniek Nouwen.

Next, the U.S. team will face Canada on Monday.

