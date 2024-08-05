Lafayette native Mondo Duplantis wins Olympic gold, sets world record

Former LSU pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis won his second Olympic gold medal on Monday.

According to LSU Track and Field, Duplantis’s leap of 6.25 meters at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris is now recognized as the official world record in the event.

It was the ninth time he has broken the world record.

Duplantis, originally from Lafayette, set the world record in February 2020 in Torun, Poland, when he cleared 6.17 meters. He followed that up with a jump of 6.18 meters in Glasgow, Scotland, a week later.

In March 2022, Duplantis cleared 6.19 meters and 6.20 meters at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. He set another world record in July 2022 when he cleared 6.21 meters.