Ole Miss spoils Louisiana's home opener with 2-1 victory

LAFAYETTE, La. — Ole Miss scored twice in the first 11 minutes and held on for a 2-1 victory over Louisiana in the Ragin' Cajuns'

Louisiana entered the match coming off a 4-1 win at Southeastern. Ole Miss improved to 2-0-0 with the win

Isabella Pontieri put the Rebels on the board in the 10th minute, assisted by Audrey Shackelford. Less than a minute later, at 11:05, Paxton Bock doubled the lead with an assist from Maizy Kluksdal. Ole Miss carried a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Louisiana responded in the second half when Miku Kurihara cut the deficit to one in the 54th minute, connecting with Addison Soehn on the assist.

Kurihara finished with three shots and two shots on goal. Louisiana outshot Ole Miss 9-8 on the night but managed just two shots on goal compared to five for the Rebels. Ole Miss also held a commanding 7-0 edge in corner kicks. Louisiana goalkeeper Natalie Mayes made two saves, while Ole Miss goalkeeper Taylor Prigge made one.

Ole Miss held on for the 2-1 win.

Louisiana returns to road action Thursday at East Texas A&M.

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