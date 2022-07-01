BALTIMORE — Officials in Maryland revealed Friday that Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson's death had been ruled an accidental drug overdose.

Bruce Goldfarb of the medical examiner's office said Ferguson died from fentanyl and cocaine.

Ferguson was found unresponsive inside a North Baltimore residence on June 21, just before 11:30 p.m.

He was 26.

He leaves behind a fiancee and three children.

A viewing and celebration of Ferguson's life will be held July 2 in St. Francisville, Louisiana, according to his fiancee's social media post.

Ferguson entered his fourth season with the team after being selected 85th overall in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech.

Fans came to know Ferguson by his on-field nickname "Sack Daddy."

In 38 total career games, he posted 4.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries.