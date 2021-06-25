Notre Dame's Bergeron added to USA Softball's Junior National Team

USA Softball selected Maci Bergeron for it's Junior Women's National Team for this summer's U-18 World Cup, and Junior Pan American games.

The Notre Dame product was one of 16 players selected by USA Softball on Friday. The team will play in the U-18 World Cup in Peru in August, and the Junior Pan American Games in Columbia in November.

Bergeron helped lead the Pios a state title in May. She was named the Louisiana Softball Gatorade Player of the Year earlier in June. She committed to LSU as an eighth grader.

Bergeron is one of two Louisiana native selected.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel