Northwest athletics prepare for the summer heat

School’s out, but summer workouts are here.

Many athletes at Northwest play multiple sports. This means in the summer some may transition from basketball practice to football.

On the court, players are in an air-conditioned gym, but they still have to take necessary breaks.

“I’m lucky that we are on the inside,” said Mark Cassimere. “We still have to be cautious of how we operate. So, I would give them longer breaks.”

Being on the gridiron requires equipment to play the sport but during the early parts of the summer, Coach eases up.

“If it’s too hot we will practice without helmets and shoulder pads,“ said Chris Edwards. “Our kids know how to play the sport; we are worried about safety.”

As time inches closer towards the Friday night lights, coaches and players will continue to work to stay safe in the heat of preparation.

“We have to play in these conditions when the season comes,” said Edwards. “I felt like we lost a game in the past because we didn’t prepare in the heat, so I will make sure we stay safe while getting the athletes ready for the season.”