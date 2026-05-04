Northside Christian wins Class C title while Sterlington edges past Kaplan

Two teams from the 337 came to Sulphur with one goal win and go home with a championship. No. 1 Northside Christian was seeking its first title since 2021, while No. 2 Kaplan entered with redemption on its mind after falling in last year’s title game.

In the Division III (Non-Select) championship, No. 2 Kaplan jumped out to an early lead against No. 5 Sterlington, scoring four runs in the first inning to take control and build a 4-2 advantage. The Pirates looked poised to complete their redemption run, holding that lead into the late innings.

But Sterlington stayed within striking distance and found its moment in the sixth inning. With runners on base, Neely Kilpatrick launched a go-ahead home run that shifted the momentum and gave Sterlington a 5-4 lead.

Kaplan had chances late, but Sterlington held on to secure the one-run victory and claim the championship.

In the Class C championship, No. 1 Northside Christian entered with revenge in mind after last year’s loss to Claiborne Christian.

Northside Christian set the tone early, scoring two runs to grab momentum. Claiborne Christian answered midway through to keep the game tight, but Northside held a 5-4 lead heading into the sixth inning.

That’s when the game broke open.

Northside Christian erupted for four runs in the sixth inning to take control for good. In the circle, eighth grader Brooklyn Hebert delivered under pressure, recording her eighth strikeout to help close out the win.

Northside Christian secured a 10-4 victory to claim the Class C championship, its first title since 2021. Khyra Abshire was named Most Outstanding Player.

“It was a blast. It’s a feeling I could never forget,” Khyra Abshire said Ryan Abshire head coach

“It’s wonderful, absolutely wonderful,” head coach of Northside Christain said. “We hadn’t won one since 2021. After last year’s heartbreak, this one means a lot.”

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