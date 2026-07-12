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North Vermilion alum Tyson LeBlanc drafted by Detroit Tigers in 2026 MLB Draft

North Vermilion alum Tyson LeBlanc is headed to the big leagues after the Detroit Tigers selected him in the second round, No. 61 overall, in the 2026 MLB Draft.
Tyson LeBlanc Drafted by Detroit in the 2026 MLB draft
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MAURICE — North Vermilion alum Tyson LeBlanc is headed to play professional baseball after the Detroit Tigers selected him in the second round, No. 61 overall, in the 2026 MLB Draft.

LeBlanc, a former Patriot, was a three-time all-state selection and parish MVP. He hit .460 during his high school career and helped North Vermilion win the 2021 state title, adding two district championships along the way.

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