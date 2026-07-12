North Vermilion alum Tyson LeBlanc drafted by Detroit Tigers in 2026 MLB Draft

MAURICE — North Vermilion alum Tyson LeBlanc is headed to play professional baseball after the Detroit Tigers selected him in the second round, No. 61 overall, in the 2026 MLB Draft.

LeBlanc, a former Patriot, was a three-time all-state selection and parish MVP. He hit .460 during his high school career and helped North Vermilion win the 2021 state title, adding two district championships along the way.

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