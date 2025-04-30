NFL fines Atlanta and Jeff Ulbrich for his son's prank call to Shedeur Sanders

The NFL fined the Atlanta Falcons $250,000 and their defensive coordinator, Jeff Ulbrich, $100,000 after Ulbrich’s son made a prank call to rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders as he awaited news of his selection in the NFL Draft.

The league said the fines were for "failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance of the NFL Draft” following its investigation into the incident.

Ulbrich’s 21-year-old son, Jax, admitted to the hoax and apologized in a post on social media Sunday.

The Falcons said in a statement Sunday that Jax wrote down the number from his father's open iPad while visiting his parents' home "to later conduct a prank call."

“What I did was completely inexcusable, embarrassing, and shameful. I’m so sorry I took away from your moment,” he wrote.

He added that he spoke with Sanders by phone to offer a personal apology.

“I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me,” he said.

Following the announcement of the fines, the Falcons released another statement.

"We appreciate the NFL's swift and thorough review of last week's data exposure and the event that transpired due to it," the Falcons said. "We were proactive in addressing the situation internally and cooperated fully with the league throughout the process, and accept the discipline levied to Coach Jeff Ulbrich and the organization. We are confident in our security policies and practices and will continue to emphasize adherence to them with our staff whether on or off premises. Additionally, the Ulbrich family is working with the organization to participate in community service initiatives in relation to last week's matter."