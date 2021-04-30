NFL Draft: Acadiana Preview

Travis Etienne | RB | Clemson | Jennings H.S.

Travis Etienne will likely be the first of this group off the board. He's considered the second best running back behind Alabama's Najee Harris in this year's class. Etienne is likened to Alvin Kamara and could end up with the Steelers, Jets or Bills Thursday night. Todd McShay reporting that the Bills are trying to trade up from no. 30 to take him.

Elijah Mitchell | RB | Louisiana | Erath

Elijah Mitchell is one of two Ragin' Cajuns on this list. His draft stock is as hard to pin down as any. Mitchell flashed strength and speed in four seasons with Louisiana, and his 4.3 40-yard-dash on Pro Day turned many heads. Mitchell's ceiling feels as high as late third or fourth round, but some project have him as low as the sixth round.

Trey Ragas | RB | Louisiana | Archbishop Shaw

Trey Ragas is built like a short-yardage back, but showed a much wide skill-set. Like Mitchell, he's one of Louisiana's all-time leading rushers. Ragas isn't a lock to hear his name called this week, but could find himself a team towards the end of day three, one Sports Illustrated writer sending Ragas to his hometown Saints in the seventh.

Tyler Shelvin | NT | LSU | Notre Dame

Shelvin's stock took a hit when he sat out the 2020 season. Concerns about his size and stamina have followed him since high school, but Shelvin showed up to Pro Day a lean 350 lbs. Shelvin is one of the top interior defensive linemen in this class and his ceiling is late-second, early third-round, with one mock sending him to Tampa with the 64th overall selection.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel