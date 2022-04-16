Playoff time: 10 things to know about the NBA’s postseason

Zach LaVine has an Olympic gold medal. What he doesn’t have is NBA playoff experience.

At last, that part is about to change.

No active NBA player has been in more regular-season games without making his playoff debut than LaVine, who has appeared in 478 games with the Chicago Bulls. He’s expected to play in his first playoff game Sunday night when the Bulls visit Milwaukee.

Once LaVine makes his playoff debut, the title nobody wants — active player with most games and no playoff appearances — will fall to Buddy Hield. He’s been in 468 games with Sacramento, New Orleans and Indiana.

The full article can be viewed HERE.

