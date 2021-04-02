ESPN: Dustin Poirier signs contract to fight Conor McGregor at UFC 264

ESPN is reporting that Lafayette native Dustin Poirier has officially signed his contract to fight Conor McGregor in their rematch at UFC 264 on July 10.

According to ESPN sources, McGregor had verbally agreed to the fight weeks ago. He made it clear following his loss to Poirier earlier this year that he wanted to run it back with Poirier right away.

Poirier defeated McGregor in January via second-round TKO in a rematch of a 2014 fight. Back then, at UFC 178, McGregor defeated Poirier via first-round TKO.

The trilogy, which is expected to be one of the most lucrative in UFC history, is slated to serve as a five-round main event at 155 pounds, just like the rematch was. The original fight took place at 145 pounds.

McGregor (22-5) will be looking to secure his first win since January 2020, while Poirier (27-6, 1 NC) will hope to extend his winning streak to three in a row. The winner of this fight could very well be next in line for a lightweight title shot, though that stipulation hasn't been announced.

The location for the event hasn't been announced, but it is expected to be open to fans, sources tell ESPN.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel