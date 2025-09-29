MRI confirms Giants receiver Malik Nabers has a torn ACL, coach Brian Daboll says

NEW YORK (AP) — An MRI confirmed that New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers has a torn ACL in his right knee and is expected to miss the rest of the season, coach Brian Daboll said Monday.

“He’s one of our better players — I think one of the better players at his position in the league,” Daboll said. “We’ll have a tremendous amount of support for him, his family. It’s obviously a tough loss for our football team, but we’ll regroup and we’ll get the guys ready to play that are here.”

Nabers was carted off the field during the second quarter of the Giants’ home game against the Los Angeles Chargers after his right knee buckled when he was trying to make a catch. His departure put a damper on New York’s first win this season as rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for a touchdown and ran for another in his first NFL start.

“Obviously, prayers to him,” Dart said after the 21-18 victory. “Malik’s one of one. So when you have a guy like that on the field, you have all the confidence in the world that he can just be a dominant game-changer.”

There were big expectations for Nabers after he caught a single-season franchise record 109 passes in his rookie year, finishing with 1,204 yards and seven TD receptions. And that came with a revolving rotation of Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito at QB.

