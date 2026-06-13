MMA fighter hosts job fair in Saint Martinville

SAINT MARTINVILLE, La. — MMA fighter Joshua Dunbar is hosting a job fair in Saint Martinville, shifting his community work from food distribution to creating employment opportunities.

Dunbar partnered with OMA Foundation to organize the event, which offers food, mentorship and support. The fighter said he wants to set an example for others to follow.

"I always wanted to do stuff differently, and I feel like this is the best way to do it and for somebody to pick up after me to keep this trend going," Dunbar said.

"Just always not turning their back on the community to be hands on."

Dunbar said the event is about opening doors in a place he feels doesn't get enough chances.

"A small place like St. Martinville, we just don't have a lot of opportunities," he said. "We have talented people from all over, but it's just not a lot of opportunity. They can showcase their skills, and that's really why I made sure the job fair was in St. Martinsville. My locals showcased their skills."

Dunbar's decision to expand beyond food distribution came after a man who attended his last food drive died the following day.

"The last food drive, they had a guy that came. He came on his bike. He came to get a box, and the following day he lost his life," Dunbar said. "So that stuck with me for a while, and I was like, I think I need to do a little bit more. Food wasn't enough. I just need to give opportunities."

The job fair will offer employment options and programs that can lead to careers. Dunbar said he is focusing on recent high school graduates.

"The age group I'm really focusing on is the ones straight out of high school because a lot of times once we graduate, we rush into decisions," he said. "Those small decisions play a big factor down the line."

The OMA Job Fair starts Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Saint Martinville.

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