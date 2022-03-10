Watch
MLB, players agree to negotiate on international draft

Posted at 1:26 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 14:26:35-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and its locked-out players have agreed to negotiate on an international amateur draft, paving the way for renewed economic talks.

Under an agreement reached on the 99th day of a lockout that has delayed the season, the sides agreed to a July 25 deadline to establish an international draft that would start in 2024.

Talks aimed at ending the lockout bogged down on the draft issue Wednesday, and baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled 93 more games, raising the total to 184.

He said opening day, originally scheduled for March 31, would be no earlier than April 14.

On Thursday, a deadline was set in place at 3 p.m. ET, and if a deal is struck, then they could salvage a 162-game season, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the league's proposal consists of raising the luxury tax threshold to start at $230 million and raising it to $244 million in 2026.

The union had earlier in the week offered a tax threshold starting at $238 million in 2022 and then raised it in 2026 to $263 million.

The major hurdle is the league wanting to hold an international draft, the Associated Press reported.

According to ESPN, the league proposed that the draft beginning in 2024, with teams being placed in pods of seven or eight with draft positions rotating so the top amateur talent could be made equitable access to.

