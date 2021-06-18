Mic'd Up: MLB's Crackdown on Illegal Substances

Starting Monday Major League Baseball will start cracking down on pitchers using illegal substances to gain an edge. Pitchers have long used the illegal substances on their hands and balls to gain an edge, but the common practice has never been policed in the sport until now. Players caught using substances like Spider Tack, or home mixes of rosin and sunscreen will face ejection and 10-game suspensions.

The league's new interest in the practice presumably comes as MLB is seeing its worst hitting season since the dead-ball era in the early 1900s. Barry on Deck host Barry Laminack joins Andrew to discuss the league's plan. The two discuss the crackdown, Tyler Glasnow's comments on his injury, and the irony in reaction to pitchers cheating as it compares to the Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

