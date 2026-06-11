Mexico opens 2026 World Cup against South Africa in historic first match

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off Thursday in Mexico City, with one of the three host nations, Mexico, facing South Africa at Estadio Azteca at 3 p.m. Eastern in the tournament's opening match.

Mexico is now the first country in FIFA history to host the men's World Cup three times, having previously done so in 1970 and 1986. This year's tournament is the largest in FIFA history, featuring more teams, more players, and more games than any previous edition.

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Billions of global viewers are expected to tune in over the course of the next five weeks, and the event is projected to generate billions of dollars for the Mexican economy through tourism, hospitality, and merchandise sales. Vendors throughout Mexico City's city center are selling FIFA World Cup merchandise ahead of the opening match.

Significant infrastructure investment preceded the tournament. Mexico City upgraded its airport, road system, and Estadio Azteca itself, expanding the stadium's seating capacity to 87,500. Every seat is sold for Thursday's opening match. Stadium upgrades also included improvements to turf airflow and drainage — upgrades that may prove critical, as heavy rain is forecast throughout the day in Mexico City.

Ticket prices and visa issues draw scrutiny

FIFA President Gianni Infantino addressed controversy surrounding the tournament at a press conference Wednesday night, pushing back on criticism over visa denials that have prevented some fans and officials from attending matches in the United States.

"FIFA isn't the king of the world," Infantino said, adding that individual countries ultimately decide who crosses their borders.

A Somali referee was denied a U.S. visa, with U.S. officials citing a suspected association with individuals connected to terrorist organizations. An Iraqi striker also spent several hours being questioned by customs enforcement. Infantino urged fans to have confidence that FIFA is working on the issues behind the scenes.

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Infantino also addressed ticket prices, which have reached into the tens of thousands of dollars for some matches. He described the prices as a reflection of demand for this year's tournament. One couple paid $7,000 for two tickets to Thursday's opening match in Mexico City — seats in the upper sections of the stadium.

Fan zones offer free alternative

For fans unable to secure tickets, Mexico City has set up a large fan zone where 50,000 people will be admitted to watch the opening match on one of the largest LED screens in the world — a screen large enough to be visible from aircraft approaching the city.

Performances are scheduled throughout the day at the fan zone.