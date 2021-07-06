Meet Valerie Daniels-Carter, the Black female owner of the Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE — The Bucks have made the NBA playoffs seven of the last 10 seasons.

A majority of those appearances have come under new ownership that took over in 2014.

You may know the names Wes Edens, Marc Lasry, Jamie Dinan, and Michael Fascitelli, the majority owners of the Bucks.

But you should also know this woman Valerie Daniels-Carter, one of the team's minority owners.

"There are couples that own the Bucks. I'm the only African-American female that's single that I know of that owns the Bucks,” said Daniels-Carter.

Valerie grew up at 44th and Hampton on Milwaukee's north side.

She found her own company called V&J Holding Companies in Milwaukee and become one of the country's most successful fast-food franchisees. But don't call her self-made.

"I'm God-made. I have been blessed to work all of my life,” said Daniels-Carter. "When I started on this journey, I had a mission, and I have been able to achieve it."

Valerie helped form Partners for Community Impact, a group of diverse community investors to purchase a minority stake in the Bucks in 2014.

But the Bucks aren't the only team in Wisconsin she's involved with. She also sits on the board of directors for the Green Bay Packers.

"Sports, I love it. Basketball I have been basketball since I was a young girl. I played high school ball, college ball. Even was drafted by the Does, the Milwaukee Does so from the Does to the Bucks here I am,” said Daniels-Carter.

Valerie says she has did not doubt that the Bucks would be heading to the Finals.

"I am so excited about this season. We are going to take it one game at a time, we are going to press forward one day at a time, and we are going to bring a championship home to Milwaukee,” said Daniels-Carter.

Before every Bucks game, Valerie sends a message to the players, offering them words of encouragement. It is also something she shares with local teenagers she helps to mentor.

Rebecca Klopf at TMJ4 first reported this story.