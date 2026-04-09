Masters sticks to no-phone tradition, ejects a former major champion

Even a 13-time PGA Tour champion is not exempt from the Masters Tournament’s strict ban on cellphones.

According to Golf Digest, Mark Calcavecchia was ejected from Augusta National Golf Club for using his cellphone during Tuesday’s practice rounds. When contacted by Golf Digest about the incident, Calcavecchia said, “I’ve got nothing negative to say about Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters, so I think we should literally hang up right now,” before ending the call.

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The club prohibits cellphones, tablets and laptops, among other devices. Still cameras are permitted during practice rounds but are banned for non-media during tournament play.

The tournament offers “courtesy” phones throughout the course.

As cellphones became common, many PGA Tour events began banning them from the course. Nearly a decade ago, most events relaxed their rules, allowing fans to use apps and take photos during play, though talking on phones or leaving ringers on is generally discouraged.

The Masters has not followed suit.

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Unlike other tournaments that might struggle to draw fans without their phones, a ticket to the Masters is considered one of the toughest to obtain in sports. The tournament holds an annual lottery for tickets, with only a fraction of applicants securing them.

Calcavecchia, who won the Open Championship in 1989, finished second at Augusta in 1988. He last played in the Masters in 2008.

