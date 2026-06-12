Maddie Moreau returns home to inspire the next generation of 337 soccer stars

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — From the fields where her soccer journey began to the bright lights of professional soccer, Youngsville native Maddie Moreau has never forgotten where she came from.

The Saint Thomas More alum and Bay FC defender returned home during a break from her National Women's Soccer League season, using her time back in Acadiana not just to recharge, but to invest in the next generation of local talent.

“Just to see my family and like slow down. The pace of life is super slow, and I really love it,” Moreau said. “It’s never long enough. I could probably do six months, and then I’ll be ready to go.”

While the professional season brings a demanding schedule, coming back to the 337 allows Moreau to reconnect with the game in a different way by mentoring the same type of young players she once was.

“When I come home, I try to be with the girls. I try to go to the things. I try to build the young players up because that was me,” Moreau said.

Now entering her third season in the NWSL, Moreau’s path to the professional level was built through years of hard work, including collegiate stops at LSU and West Virginia before earning her opportunity in the league.

“Obviously, I wanted to play in the NWSL, but I thought that dream was far off,” Moreau said. “I was kind of like, I’m going to do absolutely everything I can, and then I’m going to take whatever team gives me a chance.”

Her presence on the field gave local players a firsthand look at the speed, intensity and expectations of the next level. Southside senior goalkeeper Julia Richard took advantage of the opportunity to train alongside a professional.

“I felt like it was a really good opportunity because I don’t get these types of reps during Southside and Krewe,” Richard said. “It was really nerve-racking, especially being a goalkeeper and having shots that were really difficult. It showed me more about how college is, so now I’m a little more prepared for college.”

For Moreau, the mission is simple: show young athletes from Acadiana that reaching the highest level of the sport is possible.

Maddie Moreau’s NWSL season continues July 5 as Bay FC travels to Boston to take on Boston Legacy FC at 12 p.m.

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