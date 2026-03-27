Lunch Winfield’s growth key for Cajuns heading into 2026 season

LAFAYETTE, La. — For Lunch Winfield, last season marked a turning point.

The former Lusher standout stepped into the starting quarterback role for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns following the Marshall game and quickly made an impact. Winfield led the Cajuns to four wins in their final five games, helping secure a bowl appearance to close out the year.

He finished the season with more than 1,500 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, while adding over 600 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground proving himself as one of the Sun Belt’s most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks.

“Lunch can run between the tackles, and he can get downhill at about 225 pounds,” head coach Michael Desormeaux said. “That’s something you don’t see from a lot of quarterbacks.”

While Winfield’s ability to make plays with his legs stands out, Louisiana’s coaching staff is focused on his continued development as a complete quarterback heading into the 2026 season.

For Desormeaux, that means finding the right balance.

“It’s about trying to pick and choose when we run him,” Desormeaux said. “Putting him in good situations, not just running him to run him. It’s a tough balance because he’s so good at it, but what we’re doing now is going to help him in the long run.”

The emphasis is on growth within the system developing his decision-making, progression reads, and consistency in the passing game.

“We didn’t even use everything with Lunch last year,” Desormeaux said. “We were letting him play quarterback. That’s important for his development being able to operate within the system.”

As spring football continues, the Cajuns are looking to expand Winfield’s role while also protecting him over the course of a full season.

Louisiana will get its next look at the rising quarterback during the annual Vermilion and White Spring Game on April 25.

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