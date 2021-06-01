LSUE run-rules Kellogg in 11-2 victory

LSUE run-rules Kellogg in a 11-2 victory Monday, the Bengals now just one win away for playing for a NJCAA DII National Title.

Teurlings product Peyton Lejuene recorded three hits, and 3 RBI. His seventh-inning double drove in the game-sealing runs.

The Bengals have run-ruled both opponents in this year's College World Series. In 14 innings LSUE has outscored its opponents 20-3.

"Got some momentum in our dugout with three quick outs in the first inning and, you know our hitters were able to kind of jump along and get some runs early to kind of take the pressure off of us and again we showed up and played defense," said head coach Jeff Willis.

"I think it was important to get run support for our pitchers you know and shorten the game so they could say some pitches for different a tournament," added Lejuene. "I'm just thankful to be here, it's, it's a lot of fun to get the opportunity to play in bigger games so I think I just don't make the moment too big I just enjoy it."

The Bengals play next on Wednesday.

