LSUE eliminated by Blinn College in JUCO World Series

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — LSU Eunice’s season came to an end Wednesday night after Blinn College pulled away late for a 16-6 win in the NJCAA Division I JUCO World Series losers bracket at Suplizio Field.

Blinn jumped out quickly, scoring six runs over the first two innings to put LSU Eunice in an early hole. The Bengals responded in the middle innings, erupting for three runs in the third and three more in the fourth to tie the game at 6-6 and swing momentum back in their favor.

Andrew Clapinski led the way offensively for LSU Eunice, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a triple. Marshall Louque added two hits and two RBIs, while Jordan Luna scored twice for the Bengals.

But the game changed in the fifth inning.

Blinn answered LSUE’s comeback with a nine-run frame, capitalizing on timely hitting and multiple free baserunners to break the game open. The Buccaneers finished with 13 hits, led by Hunter Smolinski’s four-hit performance, while Drew Britton added three RBIs.

LSU Eunice closed the season with a 47-13 record after reaching the JUCO World Series and battling through adversity throughout the postseason.

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