Tre' Morgan headlines four LSU players named to all-conference teams

Four members of the LSU baseball team received 2021 All-SEC recognition Monday in a vote of the league coaches.

Freshman first baseman Tre’ Morgan was named Second-Team All-SEC, Freshman All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team; freshman rightfielder Dylan Crews was voted Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC; junior pitcher Landon Marceaux earned Second-Team All-SEC honors; and freshman shortstop Jordan Thompson received Freshman All-SEC recognition.

Morgan is No. 3 in the SEC in cumulative batting average (.370), No. 1 in hits (80), No. 1 in runs scored (59), No. 4 in triples (4), No. 2 in doubles (15), No. 3 in on-base percentage (.461) and No. 5 in stolen bases (14). The product of New Orleans, La., is hitting .431 (25-for-58) in his last 13 games with three doubles, one triple, one homer, seven RBI, 17 runs and four stolen bases.

Crews, a product of Longwood, Fla., enters Tuesday’s SEC Tournament game versus Georgia riding an eight-game hitting streak. He is No. 9 in the SEC in batting average (.347), No. 6 in hits (74), No. 4 in runs scored (56), No. 3 in total bases (129), No. 7 in on-base percentage (.448) and No. 6 in walks (37).

Marceaux is No. 3 in the SEC in cumulative ERA (2.04), and he is No. 2 in the league in innings pitched and No. 8 in strikeouts (98). The right-hander from Destrehan, La., posted a streak earlier this season of 33.2 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run.

Thompson has emerged as one of the SEC best defensive shortstops with tremendous range and an explosive arm. He has also collected two doubles, one triple, eight homers, 24 RBI, 32 runs and five steals this season.

