Times, TV Networks Announced for LSU Football Weeks 2 and 3 Games

BATON ROUGE – LSU will open its 2023 home slate at night against Grambling State and travel to face Mississippi State at 11 a.m. the following week for the SEC opener, the league office announced Wednesday.

Game times and network designations were announced for the first three weeks of the season. Kickoff times and television plans for the remainder of LSU’s 2023 schedule – as well as the rest of the SEC – will be announced as the season progresses.

For the second year in a row, LSU will face a Historically Black College and University (HBCU). The first-ever meeting between the two schools will be streamed live on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

This is the second year in a row that LSU will have a game available only via streaming.

LSU’s conference opener against Mississippi State on Sept. 16 at Davis-Wade Stadium will kick off at 11 a.m. and air on ESPN. Last year, LSU posted a 31-16 win over the Bulldogs in Baton Rouge.

The league had previously announced LSU’s season-opener against Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 3 in the Camping World Kickoff in Orlando, Florida will start at 6:30 p.m. CT and air on ABC.

LSU is coming off a 10-4 mark and the SEC Western Division title in its first season under head coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers capped the season with a 63-7 win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel