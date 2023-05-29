Tigers to Meet Tulane in NCAA Baton Rouge Regional Opener on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU was announced as the No. 5 national seed for the NCAA Baseball Tournament Monday, and the Tigers will open the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional at 2 p.m. CT Friday when they face Tulane in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The No. 5 National Seed marks LSU’s first appearance among the Top 8 seeds since 2017 when the Tigers were No. 4.

LSU (43-15) is the No. 1 seed in the Baton Rouge Regional and Tulane (19-40), the American Athletic Conference Tournament champion, is the regional’s No. 4 seed. The LSU-Tulane game will be televised on ESPNU and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

No. 2 seed Oregon State will meet No. 3 seed Sam Houston at 7 p.m. Friday in the second game of the Baton Rouge Regional, and the contest will be streamed on ESPN +.

The regional continues through the weekend, with the winner advancing to the NCAA Super Regional next weekend versus the winner of the Lexington (Ky.) Regional.

2023 NCAA BATON ROUGE REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Friday, June 2

Game 1: (1) LSU vs (4) Tulane – 2 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 2: (2) Oregon State vs (3) Sam Houston – 7 p.m. (ESPN +)

Saturday, June 3

Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – TBD

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 - TBD

Sunday, June 4

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 - TBD

Game 6: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4 - TBD

Monday, June 5

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4 – TBD *if necessary

