The tradition continues: LSU football reveals who will wear No. 7, No. 18 jerseys

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The iconic No. 7 jersey will be on the field for both offense and defense for the 2026-2027 season.

LSU football has announced that tight end Trey’Dez Green and linebacker Whit Weeks will both wear number 7.

The tradition of awarding the No. 7 jersey to a dynamic playmaker on the team has been carried on since 2011, when Patrick Peterson passed his number down to Tyrann Mathieu.

Now, Green and Weeks have the opportunity to add to that legacy.

Beloved No. 18 assigned

The tradition of the No. 18 jersey also continues this season.

LSU senior offensive lineman Braelin Moore has been awarded number 18.

The tradition was kicked off by quarterback Matt Mauck back in 2003 when he helped lead LSU to a National Championship. Since then, No. 18 has been passed down and recognized as the number for a player known to be a great teammate and shows great leadership for LSU football.

Now, Moore joins the exclusive group and will be the second offensive lineman to wear the 18 patch.

The Tradition of 18 | Braelin Moore joins the exclusive group and the second offensive lineman to wear the 18 patch pic.twitter.com/kPnw8OknoJ — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 26, 2026

LSU football opens the season next Saturday, Sept. 5, against Clemson in Tiger Stadium.

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