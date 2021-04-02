Rocker, Commedores flex on LSU

BATON ROUGE — Kumar Rocker did what he does, and so did Vanderbilt's bats in a 13-1 blowout at LSU Thursday night.

Rocker, who won his 7th game this season, struck out eight in six innings of work. He allowed one run on four hits.

That one run came via a Dylan Crews single, otherwise mum was the word for the Tigers.

Vanderbilt's offense provided many more fireworks. Dominic Keegan drove in four runs on two hits, Jayson Gonzalez drove went 3-3, driving in two, scoring three himself.

LSU has hit a rough patch, losing six of its last eight games. Game two in the series is Friday. LSU will face Vandy sophomore Jack Leiter who threw a no-hitter earlier this season.

