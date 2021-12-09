Reports: Kevin Faulk will not stay on LSU football staff

Kevin Faulk won't be kept on staff as LSU's running backs coach, according to The Advocate.

That report comes from multiple sources who say the decision came as coach Brian Kelly continues to reshape the staff.

Faulk joined LSU's staff in 2018 as the director of player development, a role he held for two years. Coach Ed Orgeron then promoted him to running backs coach before the 2020 season.

Faulk took a leave of absence this year after the sudden death of his daughter, Kevione, in September. He later returned to the team.

Faulk is a native of Carencro.

