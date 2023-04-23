Purple Ties White in National L-Club Spring Game, 32-32

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Purple tied the White, 32-32, on Saturday afternoon inside Tiger Stadium in the annual National L-Club Spring Game.

LSU returns to action for the season opener in Orlando against Florida State on Sunday, September 3.

KEY PERFORMANCES

Quarterback Jayden Daniels finished 10-11 passing for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Garrett Nussmeier finished 5-of-8 passing for 139 yards with two touchdowns of his own.

Senior Kyren Lacy led the receivers with four catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. His long of 70 came on the opening play of the game.

Freshman running back Trey Holly earned the most carries with eight for 26 yards.

KEY PLAYS

Daniels started at quarterback for White. On the first play from scrimmage, Daniels found Lacy, who reeled in a gorgeous one-handed grab and broke multiple tackles for a 70-yard touchdown.

With the score, White led Purple 7-0 with 12:56 to play in the first quarter.

Two offensive possessions later, Daniels found Nabers for a 27-yard gain over the middle of the field to advance the ball to the Purple 39-yard line. On 4th-and-13 from the 28-yard line, placekicker Nathan Dibert’s 46-yard field goal was no good, awarding 5 points to the defense.

White and Purple were tied at 7-7 with 4:10 to play in the first quarter.

On 2nd-and-2 from the 46, freshman linebacker Whit Weeks intercepted freshman quarterback Rickie Collins and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown, giving Purple a 14-7 lead with 31 seconds to play in the first quarter.

On 1st-and-10 from the 25, Nussmeier found Brian Thomas for a 51-yard completion to the 24-yard line. Then on 3rd-and-6 from the 21, Nussmeier’s pass to Lacy was complete for a first down to the 10. Nussmeier found Thomas again on 2nd-and-7 for a 7-yard touchdown. Purple led White, 16-14.

Damien Ramos’ 44-yard field goal was no good to end the half, giving five points to the defense. Purple led White, 29-14, heading into the break.

On the first play from scrimmage to start the second half, Nussmeier found redshirt freshman Landon Ibieta over the middle of the field for a 70-yard touchdown completion. Purple led White, 29-21.

On 1st-and-10 from the 15, Daniels found the freshman running back Holly for a touchdown to make it 30-27, Purple. The offense elected to go for the two-point conversion, and converted as Daniels found Thomas in the back of the end zone. Purple led White 30-29 with just under a minute to play in the third quarter.

On 4th-and-16 from the 16, Ramos’ 34-yard field goal was good, tying the game at 32 as the game clock expired.

