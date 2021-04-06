Orgeron describes 2017 phone call with man about Guice allegations

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron provided a letter to the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children Tuesday, saying that he spoke on the phone in December 2017 with an unidentified man who said a woman who had been "disrespected" by former running back Derrius Guice didn't want an apology, but instead wanted Guice out of the upcoming Citrus Bowl.

Orgeron's letter came in response to the committee's request for his testimony of the incident in which Guice was accused of sexually harassing Gloria Scott, a Superdome security guard, at a high school football game.

Orgeron said he and Guice called Scott with intentions to apologize, but the man refused to put Scott on the phone unless Orgeron agreed to the terms upfront. The coach said he would have to get back with him, and the conversation ended, as Orgeron added he was "not prepared to suspend a student-athlete for a game without a discussion with the University and obtaining more thorough information."

The next week, Orgeron said, "I roughly remember hearing that a man who claimed to represent Ms. Scott had called the University to demand monetary compensation from LSU and that the University's lawyers were now handling the situation."

Orgeron's full statement can be read here.

According to The Advocate, audio recordings, text messages, and police reports show that a New Orleans youth basketball coach, Cleavon Williams, told athletic department officials that Scott would go public with the story if LSU didn't pay her $100,000 or keep Guice out of the upcoming Citrus Bowl. Williams told The Advocate Tuesday that he wasn't the person who spoke with Orgeron.

Last week Scott said Orgeron tried to "defuse the incident by calling her and asking her to forgive Guice." Before issuing the letter, Orgeron had said he didn't recall speaking to Scott.

Read more from The Advocate here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel